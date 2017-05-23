Milwaukee Punk Fest Presents: "These Doors Stay Open"

Event time: 5:00pm

“These Doors Stay Open” is the second show in a series of four intended to help Milwaukee Punk Fest raise $5,000 for Planned Parenthood throughout ’17. While it is advertised as a show, the event is really more of a festival—its two stages will feature 13 punk acts from around Wisconsin and Michigan, including Green Bay’s This is Gonna Tickle and Menominee’s Four 5 Dive. Guests can also enjoy an 1800s-style photo booth and food from the Filipino food truck Lumpia City.