Milwaukee Record Presents "Local Coverage": A Benefit for Milwaukee Women’s Center

Following four years of fun philanthropy, Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage benefit will return to Turner Hall Ballroom in early 2019. On Friday, January 18, an eclectic cast of seven local acts from all corners of the stylistic spectrum will each play 15-minute sets, covering material of artists they personally selected from the pool of participating projects. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see your favorite Milwaukee outfits as you’ve never seen them before.

From Direct Hit! adapting the music of Nickel&Rose, Paper Holland re-imagining Immortal Girlfriend, and Amanda Huff covering LUXI shortly after LUXI gives an electronic re-dressing to the ska stylings of Something To Do, Local Coverage is an incomparable event for a great cause. All proceeds will be donated to Milwaukee Women’s Center.

Local Coverage 2019 lineup and show order

(listed headliner to opener):

Direct Hit! (playing Nickel&Rose)

Paper Holland (playing Immortal Girlfriend)

Amanda Huff (playing LUXI)

Something To Do (playing Direct Hit!)

Nickel&Rose (playing Paper Holland)

Immortal Girlfriend (playing Amanda Huff)

LUXI (playing Something To Do)