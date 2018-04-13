Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival
Times Cinema 5906 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Milwaukee's Twisted Dreams Horror Festival will be back April 13th - April 15th 2018 . Stay up to date on all film submissions and sponsor info by checking in on us often!
The 2017 Award winners were
Jury Award presented by American Horrors
Best Feature - Who's Watching Oliver
Best Short Film - Cauchemar Capitonné (Studded Nightmare)
Best Wisconsin Short - Gags
Audience Award presented by MKE Production Rental
Best Feature - Another Yeti a Love Story: Life on the Streets
Best Short Film - Cauchemar Capitonné (Studded Nightmare)
Best Wisconsin Short -Gags
