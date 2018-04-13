Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival

Milwaukee's Twisted Dreams Horror Festival will be back April 13th - April 15th 2018 . Stay up to date on all film submissions and sponsor info by checking in on us often!

​The 2017 Award winners were

Jury Award presented by American Horrors

Best Feature - Who's Watching Oliver

Best Short Film - Cauchemar Capitonné (Studded Nightmare)

Best Wisconsin Short - Gags

​Audience Award presented by MKE Production Rental

Best Feature - Another Yeti a Love Story: Life on the Streets

Best Short Film - Cauchemar Capitonné (Studded Nightmare)

Best Wisconsin Short -Gags