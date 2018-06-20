Milwaukee World Refugee Day
Zeidler Union Square 301 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
World Refugee Day was established by the United Nations in the year 2000 and has been celebrated every year since, right here in Milwaukee, a city that has welcomed refugees for decades. This year’s celebration will be at Zeidler Park during the Westown Farmers Market, bringing refugees, farmers, and the downtown lunch crowd together for a great event! Program highlights will take place at noon. The event is free and open to the public.
