Milwaukee Zine Fest is excited to announce its upcoming free, annual festival in

celebration of zines and DIY publishing! Back for its 11th year, Milwaukee Zine Fest will

host over 60 national and local vendors of self-published print work, comics, small run

chapbooks, and more.

Produced by The Bindery and Milwaukee Public Library, the day-long event will feature

hands-on activities and workshops for all ages with special guests Team Nerd

Letterpress, Bay View Printing Co., UWM Special Collections, and MPL Artist in

Residence, Celeste Contreras. Visitors can print their own letterpress poster, sew their

own zine, and practice their typewriting skills throughout the day. All ages welcome.

Archived zines from MPL’s Rare Books Collection will be on display, and brand new

work will be shown by Milwaukee Zine Fest Fellow, Randy Brown, and MZF Scholars,

DeShanda Williams and Erin Magennis.

After the festival, vendors and guests alike are invited to reconvene for a special zine

showcase at Facilitating Situations in Walker’s Point from 5pm to 8pm.

Additionally, this year a kick-off event will commence the festivities on the evening

before the festival: a panel discussion on zine preservation and the digital humanities

hosted by The Center for 21st Century Studies at UWM. More information about all

MZF-related events and programming can be found at milwaukeezinefest.org.