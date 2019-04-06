Milwaukee Zine Fest
Milwaukee Central Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Milwaukee Zine Fest is excited to announce its upcoming free, annual festival in
celebration of zines and DIY publishing! Back for its 11th year, Milwaukee Zine Fest will
host over 60 national and local vendors of self-published print work, comics, small run
chapbooks, and more.
Produced by The Bindery and Milwaukee Public Library, the day-long event will feature
hands-on activities and workshops for all ages with special guests Team Nerd
Letterpress, Bay View Printing Co., UWM Special Collections, and MPL Artist in
Residence, Celeste Contreras. Visitors can print their own letterpress poster, sew their
own zine, and practice their typewriting skills throughout the day. All ages welcome.
Archived zines from MPL’s Rare Books Collection will be on display, and brand new
work will be shown by Milwaukee Zine Fest Fellow, Randy Brown, and MZF Scholars,
DeShanda Williams and Erin Magennis.
After the festival, vendors and guests alike are invited to reconvene for a special zine
showcase at Facilitating Situations in Walker’s Point from 5pm to 8pm.
Additionally, this year a kick-off event will commence the festivities on the evening
before the festival: a panel discussion on zine preservation and the digital humanities
hosted by The Center for 21st Century Studies at UWM. More information about all
MZF-related events and programming can be found at milwaukeezinefest.org.