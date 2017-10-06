Nine Below, the world’s first “Maker’s Mini Golf Tavern”, announced the debut of its Mini Golf Open tournament today. The Open offers “a new twist on socially competitive bar leagues” with month-long mini golf tournaments, according to General Manager Katelyn Kinser.

The first tournament cycle launches October 12, 2017, with four Qualifying Rounds – one per week – culminating in a Championship Sunday event on November 5. Nine Below will design and build unique 18-hole courses for each Qualifying Round, and teams of 2-4 players will compete for a spot in the final event. The top four teams from each Round will advance to Championship Sunday, when they will have a chance to win more than $500 in cash and prizes.

“Nine Below was designed to resemble an 18-hole mini golf course at dusk, complete with team ‘golf carts’, themed cocktails, and unpredictable obstacles. Our regular weekly Maker’s Golf Rounds have become so popular that we decided to add tournament-style events to the list of ways that Milwaukeeans can enjoy #beerandputtputt,” said Kinser.

“We’re thrilled to see what this city has to offer in terms of Mini Golf talent,” she added. “Plus, our awesome Mini Golf Open sponsors have some extra special surprises up their sleeves for everyone who participates.” Kinser said sponsors currently include PBR, Fireball and Jägermeister.

Four independent tournament cycles are currently scheduled:

Tournament Cycle 1: Oct. 12 – Nov. 5, 2017

Tournament Cycle 2: Jan. 17 – Feb. 11, 2018

Tournament Cycle 3: April 18 – May 13, 2018

Tournament Cycle 4: Aug. 1 – Aug 26, 2018

Teams can sign up for the Mini Golf Open at www.ninebelowmke.com/mini-golf-open. Ages 15 and up are welcome.