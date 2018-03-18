Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome

Produced by AEG Live & Pabst Theater Group

**This show is open to all ages shows but is rated PG13 for some adult references and expletives that appear briefly on a screen.**

7pm Doors //

8pm Show

Colleen Ballinger is an actress, comedian and singer, most famous for her character Miranda Sings.

Miranda Sings has become an international phenomenon whose YouTube channel has amassed over 8 million devoted subscribers and over a billion views. The character Miranda was created in 2008 to parody the young, self-absorbed singers with more far more confidence (and vibrato) than talent which Colleen saw uploading videos to YouTube. Miranda is known for her overdrawn red lips, questionable advice about singing and life, a deluded self-confidence, and over-the-top rants about her family and personal problems.