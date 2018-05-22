Contacts:

Stephanie Harling: 414-744-5343 sharling@havenwoods.org

Christa Marlowe: clmarlowe74@gmail.com

13 Statewide Women Political Candidates to Participate in Forum - Inspiring and supporting women candidates.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: On Tuesday, May 22nd, women candidates from around the State will participate in a public candidate forum. Inspired by the Women’s March, a group of women activists in Bay View formed the Bay View Huddle, a collective voice to influence women’s role in political change. Our mission is to inspire and support women candidates throughout the state to find common ground, encourage civic engagement and increase the understanding of the issues that divide us.

In Wisconsin, only 22.7 of elected officials are women, ranking us 28th in the nation. Do you believe that should change? We do! We believe that more women in elected office will change the political landscape and our nation’s future for the better.

The Missing Voice is an event that seeks to increase the volume of women's voices in our government power structure and influence the imbalance of power that exists today. The community will be treated to small group panel discussions with the candidates in six break-out sessions discussing various issues with candidates. Topics could include: education reform, tax reform, transit and the preservation of our natural resources & public space to name a few. The community will also have the opportunity to network with each of the candidates.

The Missing Voice Candidate Forum

Tuesday May 22, 2018

South Shore Park Pavilion, 2900 S. Shore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Doors 6:30, Program 7:00-8:30

Please RSVP and reserve a free ticket here: https://missingvoicewi.eventbrite.com

Candidates confirmed include:

Cathy Myers-US Congress Dist. 1

Ramona Rose Whiteaker- Governor

Sarah Godlewski-State Treasurer

Marisabel Cabrera- Assembly Dist. 9

Lakeshia Meyers-Assembly Dist. 2

Emily Siegrist-Assembly Dist. 24

Rebecca Clarke-Assembly Dist. 26

Amanda Stuck-Assembly Dist 57

Christine Rahlf- Assembly Dist. 60

Sheila Stubbs- Assembly Dist. 77

Erika Flynn- Assembly Dist. 84

Alicia Lineberger-Assembly Dist. 96

Kriss Marion- State Senate Dist. 17