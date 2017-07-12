Mixology 101: Barrel-Aged Cocktails Tasting

Event time: 6pm-9pm

Join us for an evening of Mixology 101 highlighting tricks & trends of Barrel-Aged Cocktails with one of Milwaukee's most-recognized mixologists, Trip Duval.

Barrel-Aged Cocktails: Trip Duval will demonstrate creating a cocktail. Event participants will enjoy samples of fresh vs. aged cocktails to fully experience the difference of time. Taste two different barrel aged cocktails including Mason Street Grill's own Barrel Aged Old Fashioned.

Craft Bitters: Enjoy immersing yourself in the detailed notes of craft bitters. Trip will explain how the bitters are made and the complex flavors high quality bitters bring to a traditional (and not-so-traditional) cocktail. Two cocktails will be made with two different types of bitters with recipe cards to take home available.

Jägermeister Station: Understand exactly "what a barrel does to a spirit" by tasting Jägermeister before and after the aging process.

Accompanying these offerings will be appetizers created just for this event by our award-winning chefs.

Price: $40/person (Plus tax + gratuity) Reserve now by calling (414) 837-2336 or by emailing beckimckenna@marcushotels.com Availability is limited - Reserve your spot today!