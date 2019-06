MKE Boat Line presents: The Grovelers & The Mighty Deerlick on the Vista King

Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8 PM

Join our boat party on the Vista King with The Grovelers and The Mighty Deerlick. Two hour boat cruise with brews & cocktails. (First drink is free) boarding at 8:30pm cruise 9-11pm advanced ticket $19.99 week of ticket $22.99

Buy now!

Online: https://www.mkeboat.com/concert

Dock: 101 W Michigan Street

414-294-9450. Info@mkeboat.com

Milwaukee Boat Line

www.mkeboat.com