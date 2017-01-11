MKE Book Club: Genesis

Event time: 6:30-8pm

Milwaukee Ballet’s Book Club is in its seventh chapter since we began with Dracula in 2016.

In support of Genesis 2017 (Feb 16-19, The Pabst), we are pleased to present David Ravel, Independent Curator, discussing dance legend Twyla Tharp’s popular book “The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use If for Life”.

In this book, Tharp shared her secrets for developing and honing your creative talents. David Ravel will be joined by Genesis choreographers and Milwaukee Ballet artistic staff in moderating the event.

RSVP to Megan at mspangberg@milwaukeeballet.org.

Price: $35 suggested donation