MKE Champions Challenge

Event time: 9AM-12PM

Join the ORIGINAL SOCCER BARS OF MILWAUKEE for the 5th Annual Champions League Challenge!

Sign up to represent "your soccer pub" and bring the Champions League Challenge Cup home, not to mention bragging rights for the entire year! This years participating pubs include, Three Lions Pub, Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row, Highbury Milwaukee and Nomad World Pub. Profits of the event will be donated to the Milwaukee Barons.

The Champions League Challenge will consist of 7 SOCCER BASED challenges during the event. The challenges will range from technique, skill, and knowledge. The Pub that has the highest score when all the challenges are completed will be the champions and take the Champions Challenge Cup home to their winning Pub to put on display until next year!

Bussing to and from the field from your respected pubs will be provided. Stick around afterwards to catch the Champions League Final kicking off at 1:45PM.

Save your spot here : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mke-champions-league-challenge-tickets-34710384695

Price: $30.00