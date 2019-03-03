MKE Democratic Action Launches Canvassing and Phone Banking Campaign

New Grassroots Organization Targets Spring Election on April 2nd

A group of local Democratic Party activists have formed a grassroots volunteer organization called MKE Democratic Action focused on canvassing and phone banking for Democratic candidates in the upcoming Spring elections on April 2nd, as well as for the presidential election in 2020. The organization will be focused on mobilizing voters in the Downtown, Eastside, Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods. Between elections, the group will focus on talking with the community about needs and interests, and working with local, state and federal legislators to enact progressive legislation.

“With the important Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 2nd, we’re galvanizing voters to turn out to vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer and other progressive candidates. We are looking for volunteers who are willing to talk with their neighbors about the importance of the election.” Said Megan Holbrook, the team leader for the Eastside neighborhood.

The group is hosting an informational meeting on March 3rd at 1 pm at Plymouth Church, 2717 E Hampshire St, Milwaukee, WI 53211 to review strategy and offer the chance to sign up for canvassing and phone banking shifts. People interested in volunteering can also sign up to receive email updates at www.mkedemocraticaction.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mkedemocraticaction .

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Megan Holbrook at

414-248-6777, or email meganwh@gmail.com