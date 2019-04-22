MKE's Tech Future

It was only a couple decades ago that Milwaukee was known for brewing beer and heavy manufacturing. What’s next for Milwaukee? What industries and organizations are shaping the future of Milwaukee? Northwestern Mutual believes technology is shaping Milwaukee’s future.

Hear from Northwestern Mutual at their new Cream City Labs as they discuss the ways they are creating an environment that attracts and supports a vibrant community of tech talent, entrepreneurs and diverse businesses. They will be joined by speakers from other organizations, providing a variety of perspectives on how technology is shaping Milwaukee’s future.