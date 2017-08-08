MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing

Google Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00

Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Join Mob Craft Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer and cheese!

We will be featuring 4 Mob Craft brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.

Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14

Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mob-craft-brewery-beer-cheese-pairing-tickets-36592524225

Info
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
Google Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - MobCraft Beer & Cheese Pairing - 2017-09-28 00:00:00