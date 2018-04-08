Modernist gallery talk by Ken Marx

Milwaukee art collector Ken Marx will speak about collecting Wisconsin art, and in particular about his special interest in the art of Carl Holty (1900-1973). Holty had Milwaukee ties all his life, but spent time in Europe and New York, painting as a modernist. Join the gallery talk to learn the stories of many of the artists' works that Marx has loaned to this exhibition: Lucia Stern, Laurence Rathsack, Joseph Friebert, Hulda Rotier Fischer, Emily Groom, Carl Riter, Holty, and more. Cedarburg Art Museum is located at W63N675 Washington Avenue.