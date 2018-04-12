"Modernist influences on Mary Nohl": talk by Barbara Manger

The public is invited to the visual presentation by artist, author, and Mary Nohl biographer Barbara Manger who will speak about the late Fox Point artist Mary Nohl and her modernist influences. Manger has loaned one of the paintings by Mary Nohl (1914- 2001) in the "Wisconsin Modernists: Rebels from Regionalism" exhibition and will speak about her artist friend who defied the norms of her time. Free admission thanks to support from Rita Edquist Foundation at Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Cedarburg Art Museum is at W63N675 Washington Ave. "Wisconsin Modernists" is on display through June 3 at the museum.