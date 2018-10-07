Momentum 2018
Inspiration Studios 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Inspiration Studios welcomes Momentum 2018 to its West Allis gallery, featuring the works of several Wisconsin artists. Featured members of this collaborative group will offer works in a variety of mediums near and dear to their hearts. Momentum 2018 will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street, October 7-29, 2018. An Opening Reception will take place with the artists on Sunday, October 7, 3-6PM. The reception, free and open to the public, will feature special appearances by Sweet Potato Band and Madame Peacock, complete with feathers and fortune-telling color swatches.
Several years ago, Thea Kovac of Milwaukee began Momentum, an invitational monthly artist critique/support group that is a practical, convenient, inspirational experience for people who wish to sustain an artistic practice, whether theirs is part-time full-time, regular or episodic.