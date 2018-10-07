Inspiration Studios welcomes Momentum 2018 to its West Allis gallery, featuring the works of several Wisconsin artists. Featured members of this collaborative group will offer works in a variety of mediums near and dear to their hearts. Momentum 2018 will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street, October 7-29, 2018. An Opening Reception will take place with the artists on Sunday, October 7, 3-6PM. The reception, free and open to the public, will feature special appearances by Sweet Potato Band and Madame Peacock, complete with feathers and fortune-telling color swatches.

Several years ago, Thea Kovac of Milwaukee began Momentum, an invitational monthly artist critique/support group that is a practical, convenient, inspirational experience for people who wish to sustain an artistic practice, whether theirs is part-time full-time, regular or episodic.