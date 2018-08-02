Montgomery Gentry w/Steel Woods

Country radio mainstay Montgomery Gentry is taking the band’s long-awaited studio album, Here’s to You, on the road in 2018 with the Here’s to You Tour, and will be making a stop at the Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 2. This emotional return to the stage is the first time member Eddie Montgomery will be touring without the late Troy Gentry.

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” reveals Montgomery. “(This) year marks the 20th anniversary of our band – we’ve got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018.”

“Better Me,” the lead single from Here’s To You, is already making an impact on country radio. The song joins the success of past smash hits “Gone” and “My Town,” as well as number one singles “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew it All,” and “Roll With Me.”

Southern rockers The Steel Woods open the show. All seating for this show is reserved and tickets are $29 and $19.