On Saturday June 10th and Sunday June 11th one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs will take place on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

The Monument Square Art Festival presents 70 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media including painting, photography, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Live entertainment by area musicians and the REAL School will also be featured throughout the two-day event.

Given the success of the inaugural event, the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition will be returning this year as an added attraction. Sponsored by Real Racine, GLCAC will feature regional chalk artists, working on 4’x4’ Masonite panels positioned along 5th Street between Wisconsin and Main Street.

The artists will create their original artworks throughout the day on Saturday, allowing the public to view their processes, ask questions, interact with the artists and cast their votes for their favorite. The finished pieces will be displayed along 5th Street on Sunday. An awards ceremony for both GLCAC and MSAF winners will be held on Sunday afternoon.

The finished chalk art pieces will be displayed at the Racine Arts Council ArtSpace Gallery, 409 Sixth Street, from June 16th through July 1st. Proceeds from gallery sales will benefit the Racine Arts Council, an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to encourage, support and advocate on behalf of emerging and established artists, artistic groups in our community and young people interested in the arts.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

To learn more, visit: http://www.monumentsquareartfest.com/

Price: Admission is free