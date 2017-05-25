Morning Star Productions presents: Bible Smugglers

Event time: Friday, June 16, 23 - evening Sat June 17, 24 – afternoon and evening Sun June 18, 25 – afternoon Afternoon starting times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4 Evening starting times: 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, and 8

Morning Star Productions, is opening a show with a new venue for Milwaukee area audiences - Interactive Dramas in the woods. Bible Smugglers, June 16 - 25, takes place in the woods behind Wooded Hills Church in Richfield, Wisconsin. In December, 2017, Morning Star will offer another interactive experience - Christmas Alive!

When they enter the woods at the Bible Smugglers event, participants go back in time to the world of 1526 A.D., in Cologne, Germany. Each group of "smugglers" will have a secret mission - to find pamphlets by Martin Luther and a Tyndale New Testament, written in English and then smuggle them out without getting caught by the authorities. The drama in the woods comes alive with costumed actors and a few animals as well. The King's spies lurk behind trees. At the sight of a book burning, a "searcher" warns smugglers that they could be burned at the stake for their crime. Participants will be given a map of the woods, a contact name, and a code word to help them find the items. If they succeed in smuggling them out before their time is up, they get a prize. If not, well, they have been warned!

photo attached

Performances are:

Friday, June 16, 23 - evening

Sat June 17, 24 – afternoon and evening

Sun June 18, 25 – afternoon

Afternoon starting times: 2:30, 2:45, 3, 3;15, 3:30, 3:45, 4

Evening starting times: 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, and 8

In the woods behind...

Wooded Hills Church, 777 W - Hwy 164, Richfield WI

Tickets are only $10. Advance tickets (up to one month prior) and Group rates for families and Youth Groups - $7

For tickets and more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext. 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee