Morning Star Productions presents "A Father Brown Mystery"

A Father Brown Mystery

March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10

Fridays - 6:00, 7:00, 8:00 pm

Saturdays - 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00 pm

Sundays - 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00 pm

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2618 N Hackett Avenue, Milwaukee

lot parking available

Join us for this interactive "whodunnit"!

Can you solve the mystery in the English country church?

Audience members become villagers who help amateur sleuth, Father Brown, solve the unsolvable crime.

Meet the five suspects,

make your accusations on a "Clue" like form,

and be a part of the climactic reveal at the end of the show!

Team up with spiritual sleuth, Father Brown, in this original adaptation of the famous stories by G. K. Chesterton.

Appropriate for ages 10 and up.

Tickets only $12

groups of 10 or more - $10

For tickets or more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext 119

