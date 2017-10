×

MorningStar Productions presents another original comedy, Knock,Knock..., April 21 - 30. Helen and friend Jen are celebratingHelen's birthday with a few drinks when a guy shows up at their door sayinghe's God.

Atfirst they think it's a prank. Then they decide he must be a lunatic. But aftera few minor miracles, they are convinced that He's the real deal. Which bringsthem to the reason for His coming: He tells Helen that her estranged fatherwill die in 2 hours and 18 minutes and she needs to forgive him. And there'sthe rub. Helen is an adult child of an alcoholic and hasn't spoken to her dadin 13 years. The journey that Helen takes is full of memories that comealive before her eyes, confessions, tears, and blowups. But her visitor hangsin there leading her through the tough process of reconciliation and healing.



Fridays, April 21, 28 at 7:30 pm

Saturdays, April 22, 29 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 pm

Sundays, April 23, 30 at 3 pm

Performancesare in the Theater space at Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Avenue,Milwaukee

Ticketsrange from 12$ - $23 online or at the door. Group discounts available.

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220,ext. 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee