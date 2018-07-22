Morning Star Productions presents the Interactive Experience, Underground Railroad, in July, at Wooded Hills Church, 777 Hwy 164, Colgate, 5 miles west of Menomonee Falls. Patrons have one hour to help a fugitive from slavery escape to freedom on a wooded trail to "Canada". Audience members travel back in time to 1852 as they encounter costumed characters who help or hinder them on their journey. Harriet Tubman inspires the group of 10 - 12 to take up her mission in helping a fugitive to escape by avoiding capture and finding the secret codes and signs along the trail.

Artistic Director, Alan Atwood, chose the story of the Underground Railroad for it's power as an experience and as a potential for community awareness. "It was a difficult time in our nation's history - but hard times bring out the true character in great people, people like Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass and so many others," said Atwood. "Their courage, perseverance and resourcefulness are an example to us all.Though it was a dark time, the courage of the abolitionists brought about a very positive result: over 100,000 people were rescued from the horrors of slavery. It was the first time in our nation’s history that blacks and whites worked together on an equal basis to accomplish such a noble feat. We’ve worked hard to create an event that is sensitive to the African American heritage, true to history, and uplifting to everyone who experiences it."

Performance times are:

Sunday, July 22 - Every 15 minutes from 2:30 - 4 pm

​​Friday, July 27 - Every 15 minutes from 6:30 - 8 pm

Saturday, July 28- Every 15 minutes from 2:30 - 4 and 6:30 - 8 pm

Sunday, July 29 - Every 15 minutes from 2:30 - 4 pm

THE COURSE TAKES 1 HOUR TO COMPLETE.

GROUPS START ON THE TRAIL EVERY 15 MINUTES

Behind Wooded Hills Church, 777 Hwy 164, Colgate, WI, just west of Menomonee Falls

Tickets are $12

Group Tickets: 10 - 19 people/ $10 per person

20 - 49 people/ $8

50 or more/ $7

For tickets or more information:

www.morningstarproductions.org

414-228-5220, ext 119

https://www.facebook.com/MSPMilwaukee

https://twitter.com/MSPMilwaukee.