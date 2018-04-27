The Moth-Caught: True Stories Told Live

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

THE MOTH- CAUGHT

TRUE STORIES TOLD LIVE

FRIDAY, APRIL 27TH AT 7 PM - 11 PM

Doors at 7pm/ stories at 8pm-

*Tickets for this event are available three weeks before the show, at 2pm CT / 3pm ET.

CAUGHT: Prepare a five-minute story about finding yourself in a sticky situation. Pockets emptied to reveal contraband, the release of a hidden booby trap, all eyes in the lecture hall on you, in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tell us a tale about getting nabbed or weighing the cost of living with a guilty conscience. Can you ever really get away with it?

Media Sponsors: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, WPR

*Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
