THE MOTH- CAUGHT

TRUE STORIES TOLD LIVE

FRIDAY, APRIL 27TH AT 7 PM - 11 PM

More Info

Doors at 7pm/ stories at 8pm-

*Tickets for this event are available three weeks before the show, at 2pm CT / 3pm ET.

CAUGHT: Prepare a five-minute story about finding yourself in a sticky situation. Pockets emptied to reveal contraband, the release of a hidden booby trap, all eyes in the lecture hall on you, in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tell us a tale about getting nabbed or weighing the cost of living with a guilty conscience. Can you ever really get away with it?

Media Sponsors: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, WPR

*Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final.