Moth Madness: The Magical, Misunderstood Moth

Do you think moths are nocturnal, drab, and pesky? Think again! Moths are stunningly adaptable and demonstrate a beauty that rivals their butterfly cousins. Often overlooked, scientists are just now devoting efforts to study one of the most successful yet secretive animals on the planet. Learn how one naturalist’s perception of moths changed from ambivalence to admiration and how the Wehr Nature Center participated in a world-wide program to promote moth conservation. Howard will also share a moth monitoring project in Milwaukee with shocking results.