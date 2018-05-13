Mother's Buffet Brunch

MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET BRUNCH 10 am to 4 pm

We invite you to join us on Sunday May 13th, for a buffet-style brunch to celebrate Mother’s day with a tasty and fresh assortment of chef-prepared items and delicious desserts. Bring your family and enjoy a relaxed family friendly buffet. Call 414-789-8296 and make your reservations today!

Adults $19.95 Children 4-12 $8:95 and under 4 eat free

Pastries and Drinks

Milk, coffee, sodas, tea, orange juice, and authentic Spanish hot chocolate

churros, pineapple cake, flan, Jello, arroz con leche and toast

Mom’s will get a rose and Champagne Flute or Mimosa or Margarita

Breakfast Specialties

Belgium Waffles, with berries and maple syrup

Pancakes with berries and maple syrup

Made to order eggs

Made to order omelets with your choice of chorizo, ham, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, bell peppers, Jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.

Roasted Red Potatoes

Hash Browns

Premium bacon, chorizo and sausages

Fresh fruits

Hot Entrees

Chicken and Beef Fajitas

Maple and Brown sugar glazed ham

Maple and Brown sugar oven roasted pork lion

Tamales Rojos and Verdes

Shrimp Ceviche in lime juice with onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Pozole rojo with pork and served with onions, cilantro, cabbage and oregano

Mash Potatoes

Re-fried Beans

Spanish rice

Corn and flour tortillas

Classic Caesar salad

Kids specialties

Chicken fingers, Mac and Cheese and delicious home made fries