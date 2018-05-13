Mother's Buffet Brunch
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET BRUNCH 10 am to 4 pm
We invite you to join us on Sunday May 13th, for a buffet-style brunch to celebrate Mother’s day with a tasty and fresh assortment of chef-prepared items and delicious desserts. Bring your family and enjoy a relaxed family friendly buffet. Call 414-789-8296 and make your reservations today!
Adults $19.95 Children 4-12 $8:95 and under 4 eat free
Pastries and Drinks
Milk, coffee, sodas, tea, orange juice, and authentic Spanish hot chocolate
churros, pineapple cake, flan, Jello, arroz con leche and toast
Mom’s will get a rose and Champagne Flute or Mimosa or Margarita
Breakfast Specialties
Belgium Waffles, with berries and maple syrup
Pancakes with berries and maple syrup
Made to order eggs
Made to order omelets with your choice of chorizo, ham, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, bell peppers, Jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.
Roasted Red Potatoes
Hash Browns
Premium bacon, chorizo and sausages
Fresh fruits
Hot Entrees
Chicken and Beef Fajitas
Maple and Brown sugar glazed ham
Maple and Brown sugar oven roasted pork lion
Tamales Rojos and Verdes
Shrimp Ceviche in lime juice with onions, tomatoes and cilantro
Pozole rojo with pork and served with onions, cilantro, cabbage and oregano
Mash Potatoes
Re-fried Beans
Spanish rice
Corn and flour tortillas
Classic Caesar salad
Kids specialties
Chicken fingers, Mac and Cheese and delicious home made fries