Mother's Day at the Gardens

Mother's Day is the perfect time to take a stroll through the gardens with the whole family! The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens will be on hand with FREE kids' activities, balloon art from Miss Sparkle the Clown, make-and-take gifts for Mom and more.

You can also enjoy a delicious Mother's Day Brunch with Zilli Hospitality Group (brunch not included in FBBG event). For pricing or reservations, call 414-409-3959 or visit ZHG’s website at www.boernerrestaurant.com.

Boerner Botanical Gardens admission is regular price. Admission not required for free FBBG activities.

Share with your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1561428170641393/ or learn more at www.boernerbotanicalgardens.org