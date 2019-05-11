3rd Annual Mother's Day Native Plant Sale

Sat, May 11 10am - 2pm

Sun May 12 10am - 2pm

3278 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212-2252

100% volunteer run. All proceeds benefit Milwaukee River Advocates CO-OP advocacy work to protect the Milwaukee River and its woodlands.

Welcome to our 3rd annual Mother's Day Native Plant Sale

Wild Ginger, Solomon's Seal, Trillium, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Blazing Star, Shooting Star, Cardinal Flower, Asters, Echinacea, Bee Balm, 5 kinds of Milkweed!