Mother's Day Native Plant Sale

Annual Native Plant Sale 3278 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

3rd Annual Mother's Day Native Plant Sale

Sat, May 11 10am - 2pm

Sun May 12 10am - 2pm

3278 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212-2252

100% volunteer run. All proceeds benefit Milwaukee River Advocates CO-OP advocacy work to protect the Milwaukee River and its woodlands.

Welcome to our 3rd annual Mother's Day Native Plant Sale

Wild Ginger, Solomon's Seal, Trillium, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Blazing Star, Shooting Star, Cardinal Flower, Asters, Echinacea, Bee Balm, 5 kinds of Milkweed!

Info

Annual Native Plant Sale 3278 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Farmers Market, Misc. Events, Outdoors/Fitness
