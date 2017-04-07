Mount Mary University presents CREO 2017
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: HOW 1 - Doors: 12:30pm // Show: 1:30pm SHOW 2 - Doors: 5pm // Show 6pm SHOW 3 - Doors: 7:30pm // Show: 8:30pm
Mount Mary University presents CREO 2017
Student Designer Fashion Show
3 SHOWS
Friday, May 5
SHOW 1 - Doors: 12:30pm // Show: 1:30pm
SHOW 2 - Doors: 5pm // Show 6pm
SHOW 3 - Doors: 7:30pm // Show: 8:30pm
Turner Hall Ballroom
CREO is an annual celebration from Mount Mary University’s School of Arts & Design. This fashion show is planned and produced by Mount Mary fashion design and merchandise management students with assistance from Milwaukee’s best production professionals. Fashion designs featured on the runway represent the collections of graduating seniors, current students and designs inspired by the Mount Mary Historic Costume Collection.