Event time: HOW 1 - Doors: 12:30pm // Show: 1:30pm SHOW 2 - Doors: 5pm // Show 6pm SHOW 3 - Doors: 7:30pm // Show: 8:30pm

Mount Mary University presents CREO 2017

Student Designer Fashion Show

3 SHOWS

Friday, May 5

SHOW 1 - Doors: 12:30pm // Show: 1:30pm

SHOW 2 - Doors: 5pm // Show 6pm

SHOW 3 - Doors: 7:30pm // Show: 8:30pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

CREO is an annual celebration from Mount Mary University’s School of Arts & Design. This fashion show is planned and produced by Mount Mary fashion design and merchandise management students with assistance from Milwaukee’s best production professionals. Fashion designs featured on the runway represent the collections of graduating seniors, current students and designs inspired by the Mount Mary Historic Costume Collection.