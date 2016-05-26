Mr. Pickles Reads to You

Event time: 3:00 PM

It won't take long for you to be charmed by the infectiously bubbly Mr. Pickles! Listen as he reads from his original, whimsical children’s books with his spirited animation (and with a little help from his gold plated trumpet). This show also includes sing-a-longs, hula-hoops, percussion and other spontaneous activities kids will love!

Price: ADULT $5 | CHILD $3 | LAP $1