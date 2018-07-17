MS Run the US at MobCraft
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
15% of taproom sales between 5PM-8PM will be donated to an awesome cause. MS Run the US is a 3,100 mile relay run from California to New Jersey dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support multiple sclerosis (MS) research, while also aiding those living with disability due to MS. More can be learned here.
