MS Run the US at MobCraft

to Google Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00

MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

15% of taproom sales between 5PM-8PM will be donated to an awesome cause. MS Run the US is a 3,100 mile relay run from California to New Jersey dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support multiple sclerosis (MS) research, while also aiding those living with disability due to MS. More can be learned here.

Info
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks
4144882019
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - MS Run the US at MobCraft - 2018-07-17 17:00:00