MSO Brass Quintet at First Congregational Church Wauwatosa

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, March 10 with “Majestic, Magnificent Brass” by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in the Nave of First Congregational Church, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted.

“Majestic, Magnificent Brass” by Milwaukee Symphony Brass Quintet features a wide variety of selections from Renaissance dances to Sousa marches and everything in between at 4:00 p.m. on March 10, 2019. MSO members Matthew Ernst, trumpet; Alan Campbell, trumpet; Darcy Hamlin, horn; Megumi Kanda, trombone; and Dan Anderson, tuba, will share a wide variety of their favorite pieces in a personal, interactive performance experience suitable for an audience of all ages and backgrounds. The audience is invited to meet the players at an informal reception in the Friendship Lounge following the performance.