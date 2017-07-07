Mt. Joy w/Trevor Sensor

Event time: 8pm

Mt. Joy

with special guest Trevor Sensor

Friday, August 4

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Mt. Joy is an indie-folk band from Philadelphia, currently recording their first full-length album. This past fall, their first single "Astrovan" began taking off on streaming platforms across the board. Now, continuing their growth, Mt. Joy is hitting the road and making a stop at the intimate Back Room at Colectivo.

Mt. Joy with special guest Trevor Sensor Friday, August 4 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee Mt. Joy is an indie-folk band from Philadelphia, currently recording their first full-length album. This past fall, their first single "Astrovan" began taking off on streaming platforms across the board. Now, continuing their growth, Mt. Joy is hitting the road and making a stop at the intimate Back Room at Colectivo.