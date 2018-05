Mukwonago Area Farmers Market

EVERY WEDNESDAY MAY 16th - OCT 10th, 2018

(No Market on Wed July 4th)

Featuring: Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs, Teas, Annuals, Perennials, & Cut Flowers, Fresh Bakery, Eggs, Fish, Meats, Salad Dressing, Salsa, Jams & Jellies, Honey, Cider, Kettle Corn, Local Artisans, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors & So Much More! (**Proper Permits required)