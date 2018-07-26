Music and More Concert with Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen
First Presbyterian Church (Racine) 716 College Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
MUSIC AND MORE CONCERT, First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave, Racine WI. FREE! Jack Grassel-voice, Triple-neck (bass, guitar, mandolin) and Melodica, Jill Jensen-voice. Punch and cookies served. Voluntary donations to designated local non-profit organizations will be collected as will 50% of proceeds from Jack and Jill CD sales.
Info
First Presbyterian Church (Racine) 716 College Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Concerts