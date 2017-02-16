Music and Dance of India with Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Event time: 7:30pm
Music and Dance of India with
Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre
Thurs., March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Ahluwalia masterfully assimilates the vocal traditions of India and Pakistan into original compositions that embody the essence of Indian music while embracing influences of the West and Africa She is backed by a five-piece band and joined by Natya Dance Theatre for an exciting evening of music and dance.
$29 ($24 members/students)
Price: $29 ($24 members/students)
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Theater & Dance