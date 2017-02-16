Music and Dance of India with Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

Event time: 7:30pm

Music and Dance of India with

Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre

Thurs., March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Ahluwalia masterfully assimilates the vocal traditions of India and Pakistan into original compositions that embody the essence of Indian music while embracing influences of the West and Africa She is backed by a five-piece band and joined by Natya Dance Theatre for an exciting evening of music and dance.

$29 ($24 members/students)

Price: $29 ($24 members/students)

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Theater & Dance
