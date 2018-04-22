Music for the Planet, An Earth Day benefit for 350.org - Milwaukee w/Robin Pluer & Chris Hanson, and Kristin Urban & Friends

The musical entertainment this evening features the spectacular Robin Pluer & Chris Hanson, and also Kristin Urban & friends! A night to remember for a great cause.

Launched in January 2013, 350 Milwaukee promotes local climate change action, awareness, and education through volunteer grassroots organizing.

Some of the events we’ve held include a climate change documentary screening, climate organizing sessions at the annual Milwaukee Sustainability Summit, and light displays with Milwaukee’s Overpass Light Brigade.

Thanks to the work of our members, the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee passed a resolution in March 2013 to withdraw its investments from fossil fuel companies – the first faith organization to announce divestment – and the full UU Association of Congregations recently announced plans to divest.

We’d love to work with you! Sign up on our website http://350mke.org/ to get involved.