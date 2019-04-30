Music and the Holocaust

As a poignant musical tribute to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust on the eve of Yom HaShoah, Tuesday, April 30th at 7:30 pm UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music presents, Music of the Holocaust. Led by Professor Matt Sintchak, with Dr. Myung Hee Chung, piano and Dr. Rachel Wood, voice, Music of the Holocaust will include compositions from Erwin Schulhoff; Ellwood Derr; Max Bruch; and a WORLD PREMIERE solo saxophone masterpiece by Yehuda Yannay, who will be honored during the event. This moving concert will explore the Holocaust in commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz honoring those who have passed and those who are still with us.