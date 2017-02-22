Mythinformation Conference IV

Event time: 10am-9pm

Is Faith Rooted in Fiction?

The Mythinformation Conference showcases the many different formats there are to engage in the secular community. From deep academic dives into science, philosophy and history, to religious debates, to comedic and musical acts, to feature films and documentaries - everyone is sure to find something they enjoy in this full-day conference.

This year's conference features social influencers from popular YouTube and podcasts shows and secular activists, another Buzzed Belief debate and the premiere of feature film "Batman & Jesus."

The third in the Buzzed Belief Debate Series takes on the topic of "The Future of Islam in the Age of Trump." Our debaters include heavy-hitter on the topic of Islamic reform, Asra Nomani, and secular Iraqi-born human rights activist Faisal Saeed Al-Mutar. Moderator Matt Dillahunty will dig to find common ground between this label-rich duo: A liberal, Muslim, feminist, immigrant Trump-voter, and an atheist, refugee, activist from Al-Queda's hit list.

Attend the movie premiere of the feature film, "Batman & Jesus" and witness a live discussion with the film's cast, including actor/comedian Paul Provenza, Dr. Richard Carrier, Aron Ra and many more.

Schedule of Events:

10 AM - Doors Open & Welcome

10:30-11:20 AM - Armored Skeptic & Shoe0nHead

11:30 AM-12:20 PM - Melissa Chen

12:30-1:20 PM - TBA

1:30-2:30 PM - Afternoon Break (see nearby dining options)

2:30-5 PM - Buzzed Belief Debate - Faisal Saeed Al Mutar & Asra Nomani

5-6:30 PM - Dinner Break (see nearby dining options)

6:30-9 PM - "Batman & Jesus" Feature Film Premiere - Panel Discussion with Special Guests

9 PM-Midnight - VIP After-Party with Special Guests and Speakers. Ron Miscavige will give a special talk at the VIP event. - Aloft Hotel - special Tickets Available

Purchase tickets and find more info here: http://www.mythicistmilwaukee.com/mythinformation-conference

Price: http://www.mythicistmilwaukee.com/mythinformation-conference