NARI MILWAUKEE HOSTS

SPRING HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW FEB. 15-17

If you’ve got either a home remodeling wish list or a home improvement To Do list, don’t miss the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show, Feb. 15-17 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center at State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

The show is packed wall-to-wall with hundreds of trusted local professionals who are ready and willing to share information, advice and insight on how to remodel or improve your home inside and out.

Whatever your dreams, wants or needs might be, you’ll find companies that handle everything from A to Z – air conditioning and additions; bathroom and kitchen remodels; electrical and plumbing; roofing, siding, windows and doors; and landscaping, decks, pools and spas. It’s all at the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show!

Attendees can also watch an exciting, real-time event as teams of high school students from throughout Wisconsin work against the clock to win the state SkillsUSA carpentry competition. The teams have a limited amount of time to create an entire room by framing walls, hanging drywall and installing electrical and plumbing.

What’s more, all weekend long there will be special guest appearances from nationally known sports, music and cooking celebrities.

The Show includes:

• More than 250 NARI Milwaukee members – These trusted, local experts are ready and willing to answer any and all questions, no matter how big or small they might be. They can also make recommendations and provide homeowners with guidance, solutions and creative suggestions.

• Sherwin Williams Color Trend Interior Design Challenge – Drawing inspiration from Cavern Clay, the Sherwin Williams color of the year, students from Milwaukee Area Technical College, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Mount Mary University and Waukesha County Technical College will design a unique room.

• Home Solutions Stage – Area experts will cover a variety of topics, including “Color Trends for 2019” and “The Latest in Kitchen & Bath Materials.”

• Culinary Stage – Tantalizing grilling and cooking demonstrations will be conducted throughout the show.

• Make-It-Take-It – Attendees can create their own vintage wooden sign to liven up their home décor with Farmhouse Paint Bar & Café (tickets sold separately).

• SkillsUSA Competition – Nearly 20 teams of high school students will build a section of a home in just 11.5 hours. All structures will be judged and the winning team will advance to the national SkillsUSA carpentry competition.

• The Park – Show attendees can sit back, relax, have a beverage and enjoy beautiful water features and musical entertainment.

Spring Home Improvement Show Hours, Tickets & Parking

Fri., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$10 in advance (online only); $12 at the door; Seniors (60+) are $8 at the door; children age 17 and younger and retired and active duty military personnel (with I.D.) are free

$6 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

For more information on the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071.