Event time: 7pm

“He has taken the Irish music scene by storm. Now it’s time we shared him with the rest of the world.” — Daniel O’Donnell

Irish singer Nathan Carter has catapulted into stardom, charming audiences on guitar, piano, and accordion. At age 26, he boasts three number-one albums, two number-one singles, and two number-one live performance DVDs. On his debut North American tour, join Nathan, his Irish band, and special guest star Chloe Agnew for a show-stopping mix of songs like “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Wagon Wheel,” and a program packed with old country favorites, Irish folk songs, and adult contemporary classics. Fans of Daniel O’Donnell, Michael Bublé, and Tony Bennett will love this young Irish crooner who is blazing a trail to worldwide success.