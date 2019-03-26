National Diorama Month Diorama-Rama!

For the fourth year in a row, Milwaukeeans will go big by going small – all in the name of National Diorama Month this March. The Diorama-Rama takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Anodyne Coffee Roasters, 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, WI, in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. This year’s diorama theme is “It’s About Time-History’s Greatest Hits.” A suggested $5 donation at the door will benefit Ladies Rock MKE.