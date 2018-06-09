National Get Outdoors Day: Encouraging Healthy and Active Outdoor Fun

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Celebrate National Get Outdoors Day in Washington Park! This is your chance to try outdoor activities that showcase what Milwaukee County Parks have to offer outdoors. We’ll take nature hikes, play, look for birds, discover pond ecology, work with the land and bike.

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness
