Native American Craft Fair and Soup Sale
Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services (SEOTS) 5233 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
The annual Native American Craft Fair & Soup Sale provides an opportunity for Native American artists and crafters to offer their amazing creations to the Milwaukee community. The Soup Sale benefits the Wisconsin Pink Shawl Initiative which focuses on building education and awareness around breast cancer and breast health. The event takes place at Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services (5233 West Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee 53220). Admission is free.
Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services (SEOTS) 5233 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
