Nature Arts and Crafts Night

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Kids of all ages will enjoy bringing the outdoors inside with easy, natural craft projects featuring supplies found in nature and sometimes in your own home. Create with anything including beads, leaves, wood, cans, and plastic.

Repeats every third Wednesday of the month.

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Kids & Family, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
