Neil Hilborn is a College National Poetry Slam champion, and a 2011 graduate with honors from Macalester College with a degree in Creative Writing. He is a bestselling author and with over 150 million views to his credit, he is the most-watched poet ever. He has performed in 40 states and 8 countries, and in 2016 alone he traveled more than 100,000 miles to perform poetry. Originally from Houston, Texas, he now lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota.