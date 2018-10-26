Galerie Kenilworth announces new painting exhibition “Within and Against” and Milwaukee

Film Fest Women in Film after party.

Opening Reception: October 26 th 6-9pm

Milwaukee Film Fest Women in Film after party: October 26 th 9-11pm

Artist Talk (Brennen Steines and Emily Tripp) November 17 th , 2:30-4pm

Closing Date: December 6 th

galerie Kenilworth is pleased to announce its new show, WITHIN AND AGAINST, showcasing

paintings from two emerging Milwaukee artists, Emily Tripp and Brennen Steines. In this show

viewers are given an intimate look at the early stages of what will be promising futures for the

painters. Both Tripp and Steines are abstractionist working in various scales, as well as recent

graduates from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. The two share a studio space in Bay View – the close proximity permits council through the development of unique processes of construction andapplication.

Please join Galerie Kenilworth in celebration for the opening reception October 26 th 6-9pm.

After the reception, Galerie Kenilworth will continue to be open for the Milwaukee Film Fest WomenIn Film after-party 9-11pm. More info on mkefilm.org