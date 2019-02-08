New Time: State Leaders Look Ahead
Community Advocates Public Policy Institute 728 N James Lovell St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
This panel discussion will include State Senators LaTonya Johnson and Dale Kooyenga and State Representatives Evan Goyke and Daniel Riemer discussing policy changes that would help Wisconsinites find and keep good jobs, have healthcare coverage and more. The event is free, but an RSVP is required.
