New Work by David Dunlop

Join us for our first 2018 artist exhibit of David Dunlop's work in a featured show here at Lily Pad Gallery West, March 16th to April 7th 2018. David will be joining us the 16th and 17th while the show remains up through April 7th.

David paints on contemporary materials including steel and aluminum; cityscapes, landscapes, and maritime images. The result is a modern vision structured with masterful old world technique.

Lily Pad is located at 215 N Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

GALLERY HOURS

Tue - Thur: 12pm - 6pm

Fri & Sat: 12pm - 7pm

Sunday: 12pm - 4pm

Monday: By appointment